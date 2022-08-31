Army grounds Chinook helicopters following engine fires

The Army has grounded an entire fleet of its H-47 Chinook helicopters after fuel leaks reportedly caused engine fires.

The order affects about 400 helicopters, according to CBS News.

An Army spokesperson told ABC News that it has identified the cause of the leak and is working to fix the problem.

The engine fires have not led to any deaths or injuries, the spokesperson added.

"The safety of our Soldiers is the Army’s top priority, and we will ensure our aircraft remain safe and airworthy," Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith told ABC News.