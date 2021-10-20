Watch
Anti-Biden chant inspiration behind No. 1 hip-hop song on iTunes chart

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn upon arrival at the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Posted at 2:33 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 16:33:50-04

An anti-Joe Biden chant that turned into a meme among Republicans is the inspiration behind the No. 1 song on the iTunes hip-hop chart.

According to Fox News and the Miami Herald, "Let's Go, Brandon" first occurred when NBC reporter Kelli Stavast interviewed NASCAR driver Brandon Brown after he won at Talladega Superspeedway two weeks ago.

During the interview, the crowd began chanting what Stavast thought was "Let's go, Brandon!" about the driver's win, but what the crowd was chanting was "(expletive) Joe Biden."

The song, performed by rapper Loza Alexander, first went viral on TikTok before it made its way to the top of the charts.

The song is currently No. 2 on iTunes' Top Songs list and No. 1 on its Top Hip-Hop/Rap songs list.

