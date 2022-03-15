Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

American Kennel Club releases list of most popular dogs

Dog Breeds
Mary Altaffer/AP
Pua, right, a 5-month old French bulldog inspects McKenzie, a 8-week old golden retriever. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Dog Breeds
Posted at 12:29 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 15:21:55-04

The Labrador Retriever is the most popular dog breed in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

This is the 31st time the Labrador has topped the AKC's list of most popular dogs.

"The Lab’s temperament and versatility are just two of the traits that contribute to its perennial popularity," the AKC said in a statement.

The French bulldog and golden retriever were the second and third most popular dogs in 2021.

The poodle gained in popularity. The organization said it moved back up to the top five for the first time since 1997.

AKC Most Popular Dogs

  1. Labrador Retriever
  2. French Bulldog
  3. Golden Retriever
  4. German Shepherd
  5. Poodle
  6. Bulldog
  7. Beagle
  8. Rottweiler
  9. German Shorthaired Pointer
  10. Dachshund
Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader