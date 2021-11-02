Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Amazon relaxes mask policy for fully vaccinated workers

items.[0].image.alt
Michel Spingler/AP
FILE - (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)
Results Amazon
Posted at 5:27 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 19:27:00-04

Amazon has reportedly changed its face-covering policy for warehouse workers.

According to CNBC and CNN, fully vaccinated workers are no longer required to wear a mask unless it’s required by local governments.

“Vaccines are universally available across the U.S. and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy,” a notice to workers says, according to CNBC.

Amazon workers have been required to wear a mask inside warehouses since August as the delta variant surged across the country.

Amazon does not have a vaccine mandate for employees. However, it has offered incentives to encourage its workforce to get vaccinated.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2021 Local Election Results