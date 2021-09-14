Amazon aims to hire 125,000 new workers

Amazon plans to hire 125,000 new employees across the U.S., the company announced Tuesday.

Amazon said the jobs in fulfillment and transportation start at $18 an hour in some locations.

In addition, certain locations are offering a sign-on bonus of up to $3,000.

“Whether you're looking for a short-term job to make money for the holidays or a long-term career, you're welcome here, and we look forward to having you on our team,” said Dave Clark, CEO of Worldwide Consumer at Amazon.

Amazon said the states with the most job opportunities include:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Maryland

Michigan

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

Interested applicants can apply online or attend Amazon’s Career Day on Sept. 15.