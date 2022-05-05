Airbnb plans crackdown of summer holiday parties

Airbnb said it is expanding its policy intended to curtail parties to Memorial Day Weekend, in addition to 4th of July weekend.

The company said its system focuses on blocking certain one-night reservation attempts and redirecting certain two-night reservation attempts for guests who do not have a history of positive reviews. Airbnb said 126,000 guests without histories of positive reviews were impacted by this anti-party system during last year’s 4th of July weekend.

Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be subject to these restrictions, Airbnb said.

“Both Memorial Day and the 4th of July are meaningful weekends that allow our hosts to facilitate all kinds of responsible travelers including families,” Airbnb said. “This is why our anti-party system and policy allows exceptions on these bookings for those who have a history of positive reviews and have earned that trust through Airbnb. We also understand that the simple fact of not yet having reviews does not mean that a guest is trying to throw a party — this is a trade-off we are willing to make in the interest of trust and safety.”

Since August 2020, Airbnb has banned gatherings of more than 16 people—including both overnight guests and visitors— regardless of host authorization.