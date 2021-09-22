Actor Willie Garson dies at age 57

“Sex and the City” actor Willie Garson has died.

His son confirmed the news on Instagram.

Nathen Garson wrote, "You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now."

Garson's cause of death has not been revealed.

In addition to playing Stanford Blatch on "Sex and the City," Garson's credits include roles on USA Network's "White Collar" and Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS.

Mario Cantone, who was Garson's on-screen partner in "Sex and the City," was among those who paid tribute to the late actor.

I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Ia4tg1VK1Y — Mario Cantone (@macantone) September 22, 2021

Garson was 57 years old.