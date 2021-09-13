4 injured after apartment building near Atlanta exploded

Officials in Dekalb County, Georgia, are investigating what caused the explosion of an apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

According to the Dunwoody Police Department, they received calls about the explosion at the Arrive Apartments just before 1:30 p.m.

Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department said on its Facebook page that four people were injured in the blast.

ABC News reported that the explosion damaged 15 to 20 units.

The fire department said their rescue team was "able to search and clear the affected apartments, confirming that there was no one trapped."

The police department said early Monday morning that several residents were able to go back to their residences after being cleared by the Dekalb Fire Department, Georgia Power, and Atlanta Gas companies.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. Still, according to the Associated Press, a resident reportedly called a local utility company about the smell of an odor of gas.