31 campers at camp in New York test positive for COVID-19

More than 30 campers at a co-ed sleepaway camp in eastern New York have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to CNN and the Times Union, 31 campers between the ages of 7 and 11 years old at Camp Pontiac were all sent home, including 88 campers who came into close contact with those who tested positive.

CNN reported that the first positive case occurred on July 16.

Columbia County Department of Health Director said the initial outbreak occurred on the girls' side of the camp, but the latest cases have occurred on the boys' side, CNN reported.

According to health officials, the camp started with 550 campers, with half between the ages of 7 and 11, and the other half between the ages of 12-17, with nearly all the older kids being vaccinated.

At the recommendation of the health department, the camp is testing unvaccinated campers twice a week.