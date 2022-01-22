3 monkeys missing following crash in Pennsylvania

The search is on for three monkeys that escaped following a crash in Pennsylvania.

According to The Daily Item, a truck carrying approximately 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck in central Pennsylvania Friday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Andrea Pelachick told the publication that the truck was on its way to a lab when the crash occurred.

The road where the crash happened reopened Friday night, but people were reportedly still out looking for the animals.

People in the area are being asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police if they spot the monkeys.

Police have not said whether any people or animals were hurt in the crash.