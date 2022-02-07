Watch
2nd guilty plea planned in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Posted at 3:21 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 17:21:04-05

A second man charged in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty.

The plea agreement states that Kaleb James Franks pleads guilty to the kidnapping conspiracy charges.

According to court documents, Franks could face up to life in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Six men were accused of plotting to kidnap the Democratic governor over COVID-19 restrictions in 2020.

The FBI arrested them all in October 2020, the Associated Press reported.

Ty Garbin was the first person to admit guilt in the scheme.

He pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Read the full plea agreement below:

This story was first reported by Scripps' station WXYZ in Detroit, Michigan.

