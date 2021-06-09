27 total burials found in 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves investigation, archaeologists confirm

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) -- Archaeologists from the investigation at Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa gave an update Tuesday about finding possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

It was announced that up to 27 total burials have been now found since the continuation of the project started on June 1.

Officials at the press conference say all the burials, so far, share two main factors: all the burials have been found at the same depth in the ground and they have all been in coffins.

Archaeologists confirm the onsite lab team is getting ready to do further analysis. This could determine whether the burials are, in fact, connected to the Tulsa Race Massacre.

It was previously noted that the investigation at Oaklawn Cemetery could take weeks to confirm the DNA samples and identities of those buried.

This story originally reported by Sierra Pizarro on KJRH.com.