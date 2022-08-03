2 Oklahoma districts' accreditation demoted for violating HB 1775

The Oklahoma State Education Board disciplined two school districts after they violated the state's House Bill 1775.

Fox News reported that during a July 28 meeting, the board voted to lower the accreditation status of Tulsa Public Schools and Mustang Public Schools.

NBC affiliate KJRH reported that the board voted 4-2 on Thursday to demote Tulsa Public Schools to "accreditation with warning."

The board's decision came after a teacher filed a complaint about training videos she watched during a mandatory training session for teachers, Fox News reported.

According to The Oklahoman, a third-party vendor allegedly held the training session for teachers last August before the bill was enacted into law.

The bill prohibits "discrimination on the basis of race or sex in the form of bias, stereotyping, scapegoating, classification, or the categorical assignment of traits, morals, values, or characteristics based solely on race or sex."

The newspaper reported that TPS is the first district to be penalized for violating the state law.

Fox News reported that the board also voted 4-2 to demote Mustang Public Schools to "accreditation with warning."

According to the newspaper, the board punished the school district for a classroom activity that happened in January, where students were allegedly asked by a teacher if they had been discriminated against or bullied.