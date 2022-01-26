1 confirmed dead, 38 still missing after boat capsized near Florida in suspected smuggling operation

The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday reported that they had recovered the body of a person who died after a boat capsized in the waters off the Florida coast in a suspected smuggling operation.

In a press conference, Coast Guard officials said they are still searching for 38 people in connection with the capsizing, which took place after the vessel left Bimini, Bahamas, on Saturday.

Officials added that they are searching off the coast of an area "roughly the area of New Jersey" for others who may have been on the boat.

Officials said Tuesday that they had rescued one other person in connection with the incident.

The person who was rescued, described by officials as a "Good Samaritan," said the vessel encountered bad weather and rough seas, causing the boat to overturn. No one aboard was wearing life jackets, according to the survivor.