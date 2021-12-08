Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls for removal of Rep. Lauren Boebert after her anti-Muslim comments

Members of Congress are calling for Representative Lauren Boebert to be removed after the Colorado Republican made anti-Muslim comments about Representative Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota. Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley announced Wednesday that she is "leading a resolution to remove Rep. Boebert from her committee assignments."

"Her dangerous behavior & hateful, Islamophobic rhetoric has no place in our society & only emboldens further violence," the Massachusetts Democrat tweeted. "There must be accountability."

Today, I’m leading a resolution to remove Rep. Boebert from her committee assignments.



Her dangerous behavior & hateful, Islamophobic rhetoric has no place in our society & only emboldens further violence.



There must be accountability. pic.twitter.com/oOZnUpN71R — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) December 8, 2021

In the resolution, Pressley cited a House rule that states that members and employees "shall behave at all times in a manner that reflects credibility on the House." Pressley is asking that Boebert be removed from the budget and natural resources committees she belongs to as a member of the House.

In a video that gained widespread attention on Twitter last month, Boebert describes a conversation she had with a staffer while in an elevator in the Capitol. She said she saw a police officer running toward them and then saw Omar.

"Well, she doesn't have a backpack. We should be fine," Boebert recalled saying, according to CBS affiliate WCCO. "And I said, 'Oh look, the jihad squad decided to show up for work today.'"

The account that originally shared the video, PatriotTakes, has shared several clips from the past six months that show Boebert making anti-Muslim remarks about Omar.

Following the incident, Boebert apologized in a tweet, writing: "I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar. I have reached out to her office to speak with her directly. There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction."

The two did speak on the phone but by both accounts, it did not go well, CBS Denver reports. "I believe in engaging with those we disagree with respectfully, but not when that disagreement is rooted in outright bigotry and hate," Omar said in a statement, adding that she "decided to end the unproductive call."

In an Instagram video, Boebert said Omar rejected the apology and hung up on her, which is "part of cancel culture 101 and a pillar of the Democrat Party."

Last week, Pressley joined Democratic Representatives Jamaal Bowman, of New York, Cori Bush, of Missouri, André Carson of Indiana, Pramila Jayapal, of Washington and 34 other House progressives in calling for Boebert's removal.

"Congress cannot forgo accountability when a Member engages in hate speech that dehumanizes not only a colleague, but an entire people," said in a statement. "We cannot be complicit as members of this body, who swore an oath to protect and defend the constitution of the United States, trample on the fundamental right of religious freedom."