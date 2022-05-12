New Jersey looks to expand abortion rights

The governor of New Jersey is proposing legislation to expand abortion access.

Under Governor Phil Murphy’s proposed bill, insurance companies would be required to pay for abortion procedures.

New Jersey state agencies also will not cooperate with other states looking to prosecute abortion providers in its state, or women who seek abortions there.

“We refuse to go backwards on this critical issue and, today, our state moves forward in working to secure reproductive rights and ensure access to the reproductive health care every woman deserves,” said Governor Murphy in a statement.

The bill also calls for a fund to be established, so that health care providers can provide abortion services.

The proposed legislation comes after Politico leaked a draft opinion showing the Supreme Court was ready to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Since then, lawmakers in Connecticut have passed legislation that expands abortion rights.

House Bill 5414 seeks to protect anyone who faces penalties under anti-abortion laws in other states.

People who are penalized for helping another person obtain an abortion would also be protected under this legislation.