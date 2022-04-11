Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Liz Cheney sets personal fundraising record ahead of August primary

Liz Cheney
Jim Bourg/AP
FILE - Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., listens to testimony from Washington Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges during the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, on July 27, 2021. The Donald Trump-backed opponent of Cheney finished 2021 with what in any previous year would have been a major fundraising haul for Wyoming but amounted to a small fraction of the over $2 million raised by Cheney for her best quarter yet.
Liz Cheney
Posted at 10:29 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 12:29:18-04

Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming raised nearly $3 million in the first three months of the year for her most contentious reelection race yet.

The sum, $2.94 million, is the most Cheney has raised in a quarter. She enters the penultimate quarter before her primary with $6.8 million cash on hand.

Cheney has frequently been targeted by other Republicans over her criticism of former President Trump and his baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. She was removed from her House leadership position in 2021, and in February the Republican National Committee censured her for voting to impeach Trump after the January 6 attacks on the Capitol.

In March, Cheney held a fundraiser with Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah that brought in over $526,000.

Trump, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, Cheney's replacement as House Republican conference chair, are backing one of her challengers, trial attorney Harriet Hageman. Over 50 House Republicans attended a fundraiser for Hageman in March that brought in close to $250,000.

Hageman raised over $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, and has over $1 million in her campaign stockpile. She had previously raised around $745,000 in all of 2021.

Other challengers in the race include Republican Wyoming State Senator Anthony Bouchard, who raised $639,296 in 2021.

The Wyoming primary is August 16.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119