House Ethics Committee opens investigation into Rep. George Santos

The House Ethics Committee has opened a formal investigation into embattled GOP Rep. George Santos of New York, the panel announced Thursday.

The committee's Republican and Democratic leaders, Rep. Michael Guest and Susan Wild, said in a statement that the panel unanimously voted to establish an investigative subcommittee, which is tasked with examining whether Santos engaged in misconduct.

The subcommittee "shall have jurisdiction to determine whether Representative George Santos may have: engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office," the statement said.

Rep. David Joyce, a Republican from Ohio, will chair the investigative subcommittee and Wild will serve as the ranking member. Reps. John Rutherford, a Florida Republican, and Glenn Ivey, a Maryland Democrat, will also sit on the panel.

"The Committee notes that the mere fact of establishing an Investigative Subcommittee does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred," Guest and Wild said.