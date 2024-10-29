Yellowstone County voters show up to polls on National Vote Early Day

BILLINGS — You know what they say, the early bird gets the worm. On Tuesday at the Yellowstone County District Courthouse, voters followed that mindset by casting their votes a week early for National Vote Early Day.

MTN News

Many voters dread the long lines that come along with Election Day. It's one of the reasons that over 51,000 Yellowstone County voters have already turned in their absentee ballots.

"I just wanted to drop off my ballot, so I don't forget to... It was just a convenient time to drop it off," said Gary Mills, an absentee voter.

In Yellowstone County, 91,193 people are registered to vote.

In the 2012 presidential election, 69,923 votes were cast, with 60,262 absentees, according to Montana Secretary of State Kristi Jacobsen.

Similarly, in the 2016 presidential election, 71,871 votes were cast, 63,389 being absentee, according to Jacobsen.

Yellowstone County Elections Administrator Ginger Aldrich says about 80 percent of voters in Yellowstone County choose absentee.

"That simply means they choose to get their ballots in the mail rather than vote at a polling place. They find it more convenient," she said.

Jonathan Ambarian/MTN News Voting

However, polling numbers are typically higher in a presidential election, according to Aldrich.

"It completely depends on the election. We're in a federal election with a president on the top of the ticket, so we usually see a lot more turnout in these kinds of years," she said.

At the Yellowstone County Courthouse Tuesday, plenty of people were taking advantage of early and absentee voting.

"I work out of town, so today was just a time I could sneak in and get my vote," said Kenneth Chouinard, an in-person voter.

"When I get it, I fill it out, and I bring it down here. I bring it into that little room over there and put it in a box," said Robert McGowyn.

McGowyn told MTN News he always chooses absentee ballots. However, this year, one did not arrive to his house, so he drove to the courthouse to vote.

The other 20% of Yellowstone County registered voters are expected to vote in person on Election Day to have their voices heard, in one of the most talked-about elections in years.