Biden to commemorate Pride Month, sign bill making Pulse nightclub a national memorial on Friday

On Friday, President Joe Biden will commemorate Pride Month at the White House by signing a bill into law that designates the site of a 2016 shooting at a gay nightclub as the "National Pulse Memorial."

The legislation Biden will sign Friday passed the Senate by voice vote earlier this month. The House passed its own version of the bill in May.

The legislation honors the 49 people killed in a mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando on June 12, 2016. Because Pulse was a gay nightclub, many of the shooting victims were LGBTQ+.

According to NBC News, while the legislation makes the nightclub a national memorial, it does not make it a part of the National Park System or send federal funds to create a monument.

In 2019, an organization dedicated to creating a permanent memorial to honor the victims unveiled renderings for a potential memorial site. The organization, onePULSE Foundation, says "the project is currently in the schematic design phase, and following that will be the design development stage."

After signing the bill, Biden will deliver remarks for LGBTQ+ Pride Month from the East Room in the White House. First Lady Jill Biden will also attend the event.

Biden will sign the legislation at 1:30 p.m. ET and deliver remarks at 2 p.m.