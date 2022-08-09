A look at what states are expected to be the most competitive this midterm election

WASHINGTON — The country is 13 weeks away from election day.

While this isn't a presidential election year, all indications point to record money being spent on congressional races across the country.

So where are the most competitive elections? How might the result impact President Biden for the next two years?

CONTROL OF SENATE

The United States Senate is expected to attract the most attention this year.

The chamber is currently split 50-50 so if Republicans can flip just one seat they will take control of the chamber for the next two years.

That would significantly limit any legislative priorities of President Joe Biden.

Of all the Senate races, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are expected to be the most competitive. Each state is ranked as a "toss-up" by the non-partisan Cook Political Report.

The most money will be spent in those states. Other states will attract interest and campaign cash however.

States like Colorado and New Hampshire favor Democrats based on the polls.

However, many republicans think they could win this year. There is even a push by Republicans to spend money in Washington State.

As a result, plenty of money will be spent by Republicans and Democrats alike.

Florida, North Carolina and Ohio all lean republican based on polling, but some Democrats think they have a chance. As a result, money is being spent on campaign commercials there as well. Expect money in Missouri if polling shows Democrats have a chance.

One estimate predicts $8.8 billion in spending will take place this year. For comparison, in 2018 $3.9 billion was spent in 2018.

THE HOUSE MATTERS TOO

Don't forget about the House of Representatives, however.

Any new law has to pass that chamber too.

From California to Virginia, there are competitive races.

Right now, Republicans, who are led in the House by Rep. Kevin McCarthy, are projected to take back the majority.

If that happens, Speaker Nancy Pelosi could retire from Congress altogether.

Of course, polls have been wrong before and they could be wrong again.

Everything from the border to climate change policy for the next two years will be at stake during this year's election.