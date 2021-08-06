Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

When Americans turn on the grill, beef comes first

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Peyton/Matt Peyton/Invision/AP
USDA Choice Premium Beef for the One Bite Challenge, presented by Walmart at the 2nd annual Kingsford Invitational, taking place this Veterans Day weekend at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on Friday, November 8, 2013 in New York, NY. (Photo by Matt Peyton/Invision for Kingsford/AP Images)
Second Annual Kingsford Invitational
Posted at 2:59 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 16:59:51-04

For many Americans, summer means it's time for outdoor grilling — so, what foods do Americans most like to grill?

They say beef is their favorite food to barbecue: it's the choice of 39% of Americans, over chicken at 27%. Fewer Americans pick pork (11%), vegetables (10%), or fish (10%).

bpoll3.PNG

Results were similar when we asked this question back in 2012, when beef was also America's top choice for the grill.

But while beef is the clear winner among men, women are divided between beef and chicken. Women are also more likely than men to prefer grilled vegetables.

bpoll2.PNG

This poll was conducted by telephone July 13-18, 2021 among a random sample of 1,006 adults nationwide. Data collection was conducted on behalf of CBS News by SSRS of Glen Mills, PA. Phone numbers were dialed from samples of both standard land-line and cell phones.

The poll employed a random digit dial methodology. For the landline sample, a respondent was randomly selected from all adults in the household. For the cell sample, interviews were conducted with the person who answered the phone.

Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish using live interviewers. The data have been weighted to reflect U.S. Census figures on demographic variables. The error due to sampling for results based on the entire sample could be plus or minus 3.6 points. The error for subgroups may be higher and is available by request. The margin of error includes the effects of standard weighting procedures which enlarge sampling error slightly. This poll release conforms to the Standards of Disclosure of the National Council on Public Polls.

bpoll.PNG

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere