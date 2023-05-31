Unusual 'virga' shower spotted in Central Wyoming

An unusual form of precipitation was spotted in central Wyoming early on Wednesday, May 31.

Timelapse footage posted by the National Weather Service office in Riverton shows a “virga” shower – also known as an evaporating shower – which is when precipitation falls from a rain cloud but never makes it to the ground.

“Instead, these types of storms form when the air below the cloud is very dry, and when precipitation falls it evaporates when it reaches that dry air,” according to weather reports.

The showers form streaks in the sky that extend from the cloud’s base, creating a “visual effect of where you can see the path precipitation took before becoming water vapor once again,” the report said.

