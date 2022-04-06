U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland tests positive for COVID-19

Attorney General Merrick Garland has tested positive for COVID-19, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday afternoon. The news comes hours after he held an unmasked news conference with FBI director Christopher Wray, deputy U.S. attorney general Lisa Monaco and others, announcing actions taken against criminal activity associated with the Russian regime.

Garland, 69, tested positive on an antigen test after learning he had possibly been exposed to the virus, the DOJ said. The DOJ said he is not experiencing symptoms.

Garland is fully vaccinated and boosted but will follow current CDC guidelines for isolation. After spending at least five days at home, he will return to the office after a negative COVID-19 test.

The Department of Justice has said it will conduct contact tracing in "accordance with CDC protocols."

The FBI said in a statement Wednesday that "FBI Director Wray is aware of Attorney General Garland's positive COVID-19 test today."

"At this time, the Director is experiencing no symptoms," the statement said. "Director Wray, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, will continue to follow CDC guidance and take all necessary precautions."

Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, who is vaccinated, also announced a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday.

"She is confident that the vaccine has prevented her from experiencing more significant symptoms," her office said in a statement. "She is sharing the news of her positive test out of an abundance of transparency."

