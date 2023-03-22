Two faculty members shot by student at Denver high school

A male student shot two school staff members at a high school in Denver, the city's mayor said, and the victims were taken to area hospitals.

Denver Public Schools confirmedthat the two victims are faculty members at Denver's East High School, not students.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said the student was undergoing a search and "a handgun was retrieved and several shots were fired."

One victim was in critical condition and one was in serious but stable condition, Thomas said.

A suspect was no longer believed to be at the school, police said on Twitter.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

