Trump to address supporters in Florida after pleading not guilty in New York

Former President Donald Trump is expected to address a crowd of supporters Tuesday night at his Florida resort after his arraignment on criminal charges in Manhattan. Earlier Tuesday, the former president pleaded "not guilty" to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

The speech is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET from Mar-a-Lago.

The former president has denied all wrongdoing and calls the Manhattan district attorney's case a "witch hunt."

The charges were handed down in an indictment by a grand jury last week, following an investigation related to falsification of business records for "hush money" payments made on Trump's behalf to an adult film star in 2016, which Trump has denied.

Seth Wenig/AP Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is appearing in court on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime.

Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to be charged with a crime.

New York City and the U.S. Secret Service tightened security ahead of the arraignment, with NYPD officers out in full force and barricades lining the streets near the courthouse.

