Trump files motion over Mar-a-Lago search

Washington — In a new lawsuit, former President Donald Trump has filed a motion asking that a special master be named to review the documents seized by the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago residence and that the courts block the Justice Department from further reviewing the material until that happens, according to a Monday court filing.

Trump is also asking that the Justice Department provide him with a more detailed accounting of what the FBI took from his Florida resort and return any property not subject to the court-approved search warrant.

Now, federal investigators are looking closely at video evidence they've obtained, which shows people at Mar-a-Lago with access to storage areas where former President Donald Trump's papers from his residence were being held — including some classified documents, according to a U.S. official.

The video showing this potential access to a site with highly sensitive material remains a significant cause for concern inside the Justice Department.

A source close to Trump's lawyers said they are aware of such video but cautioned against reading into it. Officials continue to catalogue his documents with a filter team to see if anything should be returned to Trump.

