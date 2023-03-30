Watch Now
Train derails in Minnesota, sparking large fire and prompting evacuations

The scene of a freight train derailment early on March 30, 2023 in Raymond, Minn.<br/>
Posted at 6:13 AM, Mar 30, 2023
An early morning train derailment in the small town of Raymond in west-central Minnesota started a large fire and resulted in evacuations, authorities said.

BNSF Railway said in a statement that about 22 cars of a train carrying ethanol and corn syrup among other things left the tracks at about 1:02 a.m.. No one was hurt, the carrier said.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department said several cars were burning and an evacuation zone was set up with a half-mile radius around the derailment site. A shelter was set up in a nearby church and the shelter was to be moved to a church later in the day. The Red Cross was assisting.

Transportation Secretary Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted that the Federal Railroad Administration was on-scene and, "We are tracking closely as more details emerge and will be involved in investigation."

Raymond is a town of about 800 residents about two hours west of the Twin Cities, CBS Minnesota points out.

