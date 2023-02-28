Third person killed in Colorado avalanche in as many days

A snowmobiler who has been missing in Colorado was found dead after an avalanche, officials said Monday. Officials said it marked the third such fatality in three days in the state.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the snowmobiler was riding with four others near La Manga Pass when he was caught and buried by the avalanche on Saturday. The group reported the accident and the area was searched multiple times until the rider's body was finally recovered "around midday" on Monday, the CAIC said in a preliminary report.

No identifying information about the snowmobiler was published.

The CAIC said on Facebook that this is the state's seventh avalanche death of the 2022-2023 season and the third such death in as many days: Two skiers were killed in an avalanche the same day the snowmobiler was reported missing.

The skiers were reported overdue from a trip near Vallecito Reservoir, near the city of Durango, CBS News previously reported. The CAIC said in a preliminary report that just before midnight, a Flight for Life helicopter saw an avalanche in the area where the skiers had been. The helicopter crew noted "tracks entering the avalanche and none exiting."

The skiers were buried under about four feet of avalanche debris, the CAIC said.

The CAIC warned that those spending time in the Colorado wilderness should be cautious of avalanche conditions on Tuesday, Feb. 28, and Wednesday, Mar. 1.

"Avalanche danger will increase again on Tuesday as our next storm system nears. By Wednesday, you can expect very dangerous avalanche conditions to develop for portions of the Central and Southern Mountains," the agency said.