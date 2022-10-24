Talent agency CAA drops Ye after antisemitic posts

Hollywood talent powerhouse Creative Artists Agency has cut ties with Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, following a series of antisemitic remarks.

The agency has officially dropped the rapper as a client, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS MoneyWatch.

Companies and fashion brands have faced mounting pressure to stop doing business with West, despite his legions of fans and the lucrative nature of the commercial partnerships. The calls for companies to distance themselves from Ye come on the heels of his social media posts about Jews, including a tweet saying he wanted to go "death con 3" on Jewish people. Twitter and Instagram suspended Ye from the platform following the posts.

French fashion house Balenciaga recently ended its partnership with Ye, while Adidas is taking heat for not ending its deal with the rapper. Ari Emmanuel, CEO of talent firm Endeavor, last week penned an op-ed in the Financial Times urging all enterprises to stop working with Ye over his antisemitism.

