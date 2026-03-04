Sen. Sheehy involved in brief struggle between Capitol police and protester

GREAT FALLS — U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy of Montana has responded to a video that was posted online on Wednesday that shows him involved in a brief struggle between Capitol police and a protester.

It happened Wednesday during a hearing conducted by the Senate Armed Services Committee. A man in a Marine Corps uniform is seen in the video being led out by Capitol police.

The man slips his left hand in between the hinge of the door and the frame in an attempt to prevent from being taken out of the room.

There are unconfirmed reports that the man's hand or part of his arm were broken as police tried to remove him.

Alan He of CBS News posted on social media: "Senator Sheehy joined Capitol Police in lifting up and ejecting anti war protestor Brian McGinnis from a SASC subcommittee hearing. McGinnis is a Green Party candidate running for Senate in N.C."

Sheehy posted on X: "Capitol Police were attempting to remove an unhinged protestor from the Armed Services hearing. He was fighting back. I decided to help out and deescalate the situation. This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one. I hope he gets the help he needs without causing further violence."

We will update you as we get more information.