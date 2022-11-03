Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Report: Elon Musk set to fire roughly half of Twitter's workers

Twitter Musk
Gregory Bull/AP
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Elon Musk says, Wednesday, Nov. 2, Twitter will not allow anyone who was kicked off the site to return until it sets up procedures on how to do that — a process that will take at least a few weeks. That would mean people who have been banned from the site for violating Twitters rules for harassment, violence, or election and COVID-related misinformation will not be able to return before next Tuesday’s U.S. mid-term elections.
Twitter Musk
Posted at 7:29 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 10:03:36-04

Elon Musk is set to cut about 3,700 jobs at Twitter, representing about half of the company's staff, according to Bloomberg News.

The push to slash costs comes about a week after the Tesla CEO took control of the social media company following completion of his $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Musk immediately fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, the company's chief financial officer and top lawyer, while other members of the company's leadership team have also left.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the reported job cuts.

Musk overpaid for Twitter by about $20 billion, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, who told CBS MoneyWatch that he believed that would force the billionaire to cut between 30% to 50% of the company's employees. In its most recent quarter, Twitter lost $270 million and its revenue slipped as advertising growth slowed.

"By overpaying for Twitter by roughly $20 billion, there is a lot of wood to chop for Musk to try to make back his money for himself as well as his investors," Ives said.

Twitter will announce the job cuts to employees on Friday, Bloomberg reported. The news service also said Musk plans to reverse the company's current policy of allowing them to work from the location of their choice, noting that most employees will be asked to report to offices.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App