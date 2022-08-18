Watch Now
Papa John's employee in Maryland stabs customer who attacked him over missing garlic sauce, pepperoncinis

Posted at 10:05 AM, Aug 18, 2022
BALTIMORE, Md. - An unhappy customer at a Harford County Papa John's attacked a store employee last night, who stabbed him with a pizza spear in self-defense, said the Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at Papa John's on Woodbridge Center Way in Edgewood, at about 10:05 p.m. Aug. 17. Harford County Sheriff's deputies were called to the store for a report of a stabbing.

It began when Herbert Harris, 40, went to the restaurant to complain that a pizza he had just bought didn't include garlic sauce and pepperoncinis, according to the investigation.

He got into an argument with a store employee, 26-year-old Robert Klein of Edgewood. Harris allegedly went behind the counter, pushed Klein, and started chasing him around the store, attacking him with a metal pizza paddle.

Klein, who was in fear for his safety, grabbed a pizza spear and stabbed Harris in self-defense, said the Sheriff's Office.

Harris kept yelling at store employees and didn't leave the store until deputies arrived. When they arrived, he was holding a T-shirt to his stomach, saying an employee stabbed him.

Harris was charged with second-degree assaault, after being take to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

