Oklahoma educator named 2023 National Teacher of the Year

Rebecka Peterson, a math teacher at Union High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been named the 2023 National Teacher of the Year. The 10th- to 12th-grade teacher was selected out of five finalists by the Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO), a nonprofit organization.

Along with teaching, Peterson runs the blog "One Good Thing," posting positive updates from her classroom daily, with over 1,400 contributions to date.

As the current Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, she shares uplifting stories from teachers across all 77 counties on social media.

Peterson has been in the education field for 14 years and has spent 11 years at Union High School, according to CCSSO. She holds bachelor's and master's degrees in mathematics from Oklahoma Wesleyan University and the University of South Dakota. Recently, she was named a finalist for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

In a video message shared with "CBS Mornings," first lady Jill Biden congratulated Peterson and thanked her for showing the country the power, purpose and joy of teaching.

"As both an educator and dedicated journaler myself, I love that you share the beautiful and positive experiences occurring in your classroom to inspire others and capture what it means to be a teacher," Biden said.

"The President and I are so proud of you," she said, noting that they are looking forward to honoring her Monday in an event at the White House.

CCSSO's National Teacher of the Year Program recognizes exceptional teachers nationwide, providing professional development opportunities and empowering them to engage in policy discussions. The 2023 National Teacher of the Year was selected from a group of five finalists, who were selected from among a group of 55 State Teachers of the Year.

Peterson is expected to serve as an ambassador for education for a year and advocate for students and teachers.