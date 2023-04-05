Multiple people killed as tornado strikes Missouri, authorities confirm

Authorities confirmed multiple fatalities in southeastern Missouri after a tornado struck the area.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper said on Twitter on Wednesday that injuries and fatalities were confirmed in the Glenallen area.

The Patrol is assisting Bollinger County and multiple local agencies in search and recovery efforts after a tornado in the Glenallen area.



Injuries and fatalities are confirmed.



Further information will be released as it becomes available. — MSHP Troop E (@MSHPTrooperE) April 5, 2023

Storms were moving Wednesday morning across the Ozarks in northern Arkansas and southern Missouri, prompting tornado warnings. The National Weather Service said a tornado struck in Bollinger County in southeastern Missouri on Wednesday morning, causing an unknown number of injuries.

"A tornado definitely touched down, there is damage to homes, we know that, there have been people injured, we don't know the extent," said meteorologist Justin Gibbs with the weather service in Paducah, Kentucky.

Gibbs said it appears initially that the tornado was on the ground for 15-20 miles in the area about 90 miles south of St. Louis. He said the weather service will send a survey team to the area later Wednesday to assess the damage and determine the strength of the tornado.

The highway patrol had earlier reported suspected tornado damage with a widespread debris field and some injuries in Bollinger County in the state's southeast near the communities of Grassy and Marble Hill.

