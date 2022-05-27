Mattel's first transgender Barbie designed after Laverne Cox

Actress and LGBTQ activist Laverne Cox is getting her own Barbie. Mattel has created a Barbie doll in her likeness as part of its Tribute Collection. The company often models dolls after real life people, and this is the first trans Barbie they have ever made.

Cox, a four-time Emmy-winning actress, producer and the first transgender woman of color to have a leading role on a scripted TV show, "has always been an advocate for her using her voice and living authentically," the company said in a press release.

Barbie said the doll is part of its commitment to continue to increase diversity and celebrates the impact she has had as an advocate for LGBTQ rights.

MATTEL The company worked directly with Cox to sculpt the doll and develop the gown.





The Tribute Collection will also honor Lucille Ball for being a trailblazer for women in entertainment and Queen Elizabeth II, who was honored with a doll just ahead of her Platinum Jubilee and timed for her 96th birthday.

Cox's doll was also released in advance of her 50th birthday on May 29. She held a Barbie-themed party on Thursday to celebrate both her birthday and her doll.

MATTEL/BARBIE



In celebration of her birthday, Barbie is also making a donation in Cox's name to TransFamilySOS, a nonprofit close to her heart that is on a mission to create a more gender affirming and accepting community, the press release reads.

"It's been a dream for years to work with Barbie to create my own doll," Cox said in a statement. "I can't wait for fans to find my doll on shelves and have the opportunity to add a Barbie doll modeled after a transgender person to their collection. I hope that people can look at this Barbie and dream big like I have in my career. The space of dreaming and manifesting is such a powerful source and leads you to achieve more than what you originally thought was possible."