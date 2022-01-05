KFC dishes up plant-based fried chicken nationwide on Monday

KFC restaurants across the country will soon have plant-based chicken on the menu.

Beyond Fried Chicken will be offered at more than 4,000 KFC outlets for a limited time, starting Monday, January 10, KFC an supplier Beyond Meat announced Wednesday.

To be offered as a combo meal or a la carte in six- or 12-piece orders, the plant-based chicken won't "be prepared in a vegan/vegetarian manner," according to the release.

KFC first tested imitation chicken nuggets from Beyond Meat in 2019 at one restaurant in Atlanta, then expanded its test to include three states last year.

"The mission from day one was simple — make the world-famous Kentucky Fried Chicken from plants," Kevin Hochman, president of KFC U.S., stated in a news release. "And now over two years later we can say, 'mission accomplished.'"

KFC is owned by Yum Brands, which is also working with Beyond Meat to create plant-based offerings for its Taco Bell chain.

El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat recently hired two former Tyson Foods executives as it increases production.

Concern about both animal welfare and the environment have increased demand for plant-derived food, with major chains including McDonald's and Starbucks partnering with Beyond Meat and competitor Impossible Foods to offer additional options.

Chipotle on Monday began offering plant-based chorizo for a limited time.