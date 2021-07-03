Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Howard University dean Phylicia Rashad apologizes to students after voicing support for Bill Cosby's release

items.[0].image.alt
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo Phylicia Rashad arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Rashad has found herself embroiled in controversy after expressing public support for Bill Cosby’s release from prison, with some prominent Black voices calling for her dismissal as dean of the Howard University College of Fine Arts. Rashad played Cosby’s wife on “The Cosby Show". It remains to be seen whether Rashad’s position at Howard is in jeopardy, but the university quickly distanced itself from her comments. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Phylicia Rashad
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 14:29:43-04

Howard University's dean of fine arts and former actress Phylicia Rashad apologized to students and parents on Friday for voicing her support for Bill Cosby's release from prison, according to an email obtained by CBS News. Cosby was released on Wednesday after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction.

"This week, I tweeted a statement that caused so much hurt in so many people - both broadly and inside the Howard community," wrote Rashad, who played Cosby's wife on "The Cosby Show." "I offer my most sincere apology. I have since removed that upsetting tweet." Multiple Howard students confirmed to CBS News that they received the email.

"I am sorry," she added. "I intend to earn your trust and your forgiveness."

After news broke of Cosby's release on Wednesday, Rashad tweeted "FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!" Her post received heavy social media backlash from critics who said her comments were insensitive to survivors of sexual assault, prompting her to delete the tweet and issue a new statement.

"Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects," she said later that day. "My heartfelt wish is for healing."

In her Friday email, Rashad said her comments "were in no way directed towards survivors of sexual assault."

"I vehemently oppose sexual violence, find no excuse for such behavior, and I know that Howard University has a zero-tolerance policy toward interpersonal violence," she wrote.

Rashad's role as dean became effective July 1. In the wake of her comment, Howard issued a statement saying that Rashad's initial tweet "lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault," and that her opinions do not reflect the university's policies.

Rashad said Friday that in coming weeks, she will "engage in active listening and participate in trainings to not only reinforce University protocol and conduct, but also to learn how I can become a stronger ally to sexual assault survivors and everyone who has suffered at the hands of an abuser."

"Thank you for voicing your concerns, for speaking your truth and for holding leaders accountable for our actions and words," Rashad added.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere