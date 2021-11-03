Henry Ruggs III's Corvette was going 156 mph prior to fatal crash, arrest report says

LAS VEGAS — Eyewitness video recorded Tuesday shows the intense scene moments after a deadly car crash involving Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Aimee Rego captured video in the aftermath of the crash, which took place near the intersection of Rainbow Blvd. and Spring Valley Parkway.

Police have identified Ruggs as the driver of the Chevrolet Corvette that collided with a Toyota RAV4 at approximately 3:40 a.m. local time Tuesday morning. The Toyota caught fire, and first responders who arrived at the scene found a person deceased inside the vehicle.

According to Ruggs' arrest report, his Corvette's airbag control module recorded the car moving at 156 mph just before the crash.

Ruggs stayed at the scene of the crash and showed signs of impairment, police say. He was transported to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was booked in absentia into Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon on charges of reckless driving and DUI resulting in substantial bodily injury.

Ruggs' girlfriend was a passenger in the Corvette and was seriously injured in the crash, according to an updated press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver of the Toyota, a 23-year-old woman, had not been publicly identified.

Ruggs was the Raiders' first draft pick after the team moved from Oakland to Las Vegas. He was taken 12th overall in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, after a college career in which he recorded the third-most touchdown receptions in program history at Alabama.

Ruggs is currently in the midst of a breakout season. Not even halfway through the 2021 season, he's already eclipsed the total receiving yards he recorded in 2020.

