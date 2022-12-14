"Harry and Meghan" is Netflix's highest-viewed documentary ever

Part one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary debuted with 81.55 million hours viewed – making it the highest-viewed documentary premiere for the streaming platform. Netflix says 28 million households have viewed the show so far.

The documentary is two parts – three episodes were released on Dec. 8 and the next three will be released on Thursday, Dec. 15. In its first week, part one was in the Top 10 list for Netflix shows in 85 countries. It was No. 1 in the U.K.

Part one showcased how the couple met and fell in love, and the media mayhem they faced as their love story became public and Meghan joined the royal family. The couple says the racism Meghan experienced in the U.K. led them to move to the United States.

So far, the documentary has received mixed reactions from critics.

After leaving the royal family in 2020, Harry and Meghan created a production company, Archewell Productions, and signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to create a slate of content. The deal is estimated to be worth $100 million and $150 million, according to Deadline, and the documentary is the first series they released.

The documentary is directed by Liz Garbus, who was nominated for an Oscar for "What happened, Miss Simone?" a documentary feature about the late singer Nina Simone.

While the documentary easily skyrocketed to Netflix's Top 10 charts, one show that premiered two weeks earlier takes the cake. "Wednesday" a show about the fictional character Wednesday Addams, crossed 1 billion hours views in its third week, becoming only the third show to do so – following "Stranger Things 4" and "Squid Game."

"Wednesday" is in the No. 2 spot on the English TV most popular list and has been watched by 150 million households. It held the No. 1 spot in 90 countries.

