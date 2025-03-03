Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has paused cyber offensive against Russia

Multiple U.S. officials tell CBS News that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has issued a directive to U.S. Cyber Command to pause planning against Russia, including offensive digital actions.

The duration of the pause is unclear, and the reasoning behind it is unknown at this time. The change comes amid President Trump's efforts to negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, and just two days after Mr. Trump sparred with Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy in a heated Oval Office exchange.

The directive was first reported by The Record, a cybersecurity news publication.

Asked for comment, a senior U.S. defense official said, "Due to operational security concerns, we do not comment nor discuss cyber intelligence, plans, or operations. There is no greater priority to Secretary Hegseth than the safety of the Warfighter in all operations, to include the cyber domain."

Asked about the pause on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Sunday morning, Republican Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio said, "I'm unaware of that. I don't believe — there are too many, I'm certain, considerations there for that to be an accurate statement so blanket."

When pressed, Turner, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee and is the former chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said, "Considering what I know, what Russia is currently doing against the United States, that would I'm certain not be an accurate statement of the current status of the Unites States operations."

On CNN State of the Union, national security adviser Mike Waltz said he was also unaware of the directive. Asked whether there were talks about pausing offensive cyber operations against Russia, Waltz said, "That has not been part of our discussions. There will be all kinds of carrots and sticks to get this war to an end."