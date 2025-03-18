Court records show how many federal workers were fired and rehired at 18 agencies

More than 24,000 workers at 18 federal agencies who were fired as part of President Trump's efforts to shrink the size of the government are now in the process of being rehired following a federal judge's order last week.

The Trump administration provided a detailed accounting of the number of probationary employees, generally considered those who were in their jobs for less than one year, who were targeted in the president's drastic plans to scale back the federal workforce in court filings Monday. The information was submitted as part of the administration's compliance with a temporary restraining order issued by U.S. District Judge James Bredar last week.

Justice Department lawyers provided declarations from human resources officials at 18 different agencies who were covered by Bredar's order, which detailed the number of probationary workers who were fired last month and then had to be reinstated to their roles.

Bredar, who sits on the federal district court in Maryland, temporarily blocked the mass firings of probationary workers and ordered them to be reinstated. He is the second judge to order the Trump administration to rehire fired federal workers.

The Justice Department has appealed both decisions. But on Monday, a three-judge panel for the U.S. Appeals for the 9th Circuit declined to put one of the orders, from a federal district judge in California, on hold while proceedings move forward.

In their declarations, the human resources officials across the federal government said they were working to comply with Bredar's order. But they all warned that reinstating removed employees would cause "significant confusion" and turmoil for those workers. The officers also noted that an appeals court could reverse the district court's order, subjecting affected employees to multiple changes in their employment status in just a few weeks.

Most of the employees who were rehired were placed on administrative leave with full pay and benefits, the human resources officials said.

Here is the breakdown of how many employees were fired and then reinstated at 18 agencies: