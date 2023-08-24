Colorado father killed after confronting thieves in yard

Colorado police are investigating after a man was fatally shot while trying to intervene in an alleged theft from his own backyard.

Police said in a news release that a shooting was reported on Aurora, Colorado's Paris Street, in the city's Del Mar Park neighborhood, at around 4:39 a.m. local time on Wednesday. Responding officers found a 49-year-old man inside of a home with a gunshot wound. Police and other first responders took life-saving measures, but the man, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

The news release said that investigating officers found the man and his son were awakened when they heard two people allegedly stealing scooters parked in the backyard of their house. The father and son confronted the suspects, who allegedly drove away on the stolen scooters. The father and son chased the alleged thieves in a pickup truck, and shots were fired at the vehicle.

Police said that the father and son returned home. Then, a vehicle drove by the front of the house and fired several rounds into the house. That was how the man was fatally wounded, police said.

Investigators identified multiple scenes connected to the incident that included yards in the neighborhood where the scooters were recovered.