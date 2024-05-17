Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's jersey among top-selling NFL jerseys after commencement speech

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's jersey is among the NFL's top-selling jerseys after his controversial commencement speech drew widespread criticism.

As of Friday afternoon, Butker's red Nike No. 7 jersey is the "most popular" for Chiefs players on the NFL's online shop, ahead of popular teammates star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. His jersey, which can be bought for $129.99, is currently listed as one of the "top sellers," according to the website.

Fanatics is the exclusively licensed retailer of NFL merchandise. CBS News reached out to the company for additional information on jersey sales.

The apparent increased sales come after the three-time Super Bowl champion's graduation speech at Benedictine College, where he suggested women should be homemakers, railed against LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and took aim at President Joe Biden and abortion. His comments produced widespread backlash, and a petition circulated online calling for the Chiefs to dismiss him has more than 186,000 signatures. The NFL distanced itself from the kicker.

"Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity," Jonathan Beane, the NFL's senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer told CBS News in a statement. "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger."

Amid the backlash, Butker received support from Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia, and daughter, Gracie, online. Tavia Hunt, who was a stay-at-home mom, defended him in a social media post.

"I believe finding a spouse who loves and honors you as or before himself and raising a family together is one of the greatest blessings this world has to offer," she said.

"Affirming motherhood and praising your wife, as well as highlighting the sacrifice and dedication it takes to be a mother, is not bigoted," she added.

In a Fox News interview, Gracie Hunt praised her mother and said she respects Harrison and his Christian faith.