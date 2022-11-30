Watch Now
Chick-fil-A selling logo-laden merchandise for the first time

Mike Stewart/AP
FILE - This July 19, 2012, file photo, shows a Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant in Atlanta.
Posted at 2:11 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 16:12:48-05

Chick-fil-A lovers can now dress and outfit their homes accordingly. The chicken chain this week launched its first-ever merchandise collection, including an "I Heart Waffle Fries" hoodie for 60 bucks.

The limited edition array of sweatshirts, T-shirts, coffee mugs, socks, blankets and pillow sets went on sale online on Wednesday, with prices ranging from $15 to $75.

The made-in China products include a trucker hat for $25 and a camper mug for $22, both adorned with the message "Chicken for Breakfast."

Chick-fil-A Original Socks 3-Pack for $30.00

Chick-fil-A expects the products to "sell out quickly," but plans to offer additional merchandise in 2023, the company said in an emailed release.

Chick-fil-A's foray into selling branded merchandise comes more than a year after the company started selling its signature and Polynesian sauces at grocery stores across the country.

Known for its cult-like following, the privately held Georgia company operates more than 2,400 restaurants across the country, with at least one viewed as a public nuisance for backing up traffic with its long drive-thru lines earlier in the year.

