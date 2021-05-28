Blue Angels perform flyover at Naval Academy graduation

The Blue Angels flew over the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis Friday in a salute to the class of 2021.

The Naval Academy's graduation and commissioning ceremony was held at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Vice President Kamala Harris is giving the commencement address. Harris is the school's first female commencement speaker.

The outdoor ceremony was restricted to invited Naval Academy and class of 2021 guests and authorized personnel.

Midshipmen who graduate and receive their commissions today are starting careers as Navy pilots, flight officers, SEALs, surface warfare officers, Marines, and other assignments.