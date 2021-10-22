Alec Baldwin calls fatal movie set shooting a 'tragic accident'

Actor Alec Baldwin said Friday it was a "tragic accident" when he fatally shot a colleague with a prop gun on a movie set in New Mexico. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in Thursday's shooting and director Joel Souza was wounded, authorities said.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins," Baldwin said on Twitter, calling Hutchins a "deeply admired colleague."

"My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," Baldwin said.

Baldwin said he was in touch with Hutchins' husband and was offering his support to the family. Matthew Hutchins told CBS News that Baldwin has been in touch and is being very supportive.

Baldwin also said he was "fully cooperating" with the police. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, and no charges have been filed.

Deputies went to the Bonanza Creek Ranch set of the Western movie "Rust" in response to a 911 call about the shooting. Hutchins was taken by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

Baldwin is starring in the movie and is also a co-producer of the film.

According to The Associated Press, a spokesperson for Baldwin said the prop gun was loaded with blanks.

Movie set gun safety expert Larry Zanoff told CBS News a gun loaded with blanks has gunpowder but should have no projectiles. He also said being within 20 feet of a prop gun when it's fired is potentially dangerous.

"Any of that smoke or powder or that muzzle flash that could affect anyone or anything, again, we keep a standoff distance of 20 feet in order for there to be no effect on something that's in front of the muzzle," Zanoff said.

In a statement, Innovative Artists, the agency that represented Halyna Hutchins, said, "Her talent was immense, only surpassed by the love she had for her family."

"We mourn for her family and we hope this tragedy will reveal new lessons for how to better ensure safety for every crew member on set," the agency said.

