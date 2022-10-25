Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Jose, California

bayq.jpg
CBS News
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday.<br/><br/>
bayq.jpg
Posted at 2:06 PM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 16:29:56-04

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck California's South Bay area late Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake happened at 11:42 a.m local time and was centered 9 miles east of Seven Trees and 12 miles east of San Jose, the USGS said. It was quickly followed by 3.1 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m, USGS said.

"Additional shaking from aftershocks can be expected in the region," the California Geological Survey tweeted. "We are continuing to monitor this region."

There have been no initial reports of damage or injuries, CBS Bay Area reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App