5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Jose, California

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck California's South Bay area late Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake happened at 11:42 a.m local time and was centered 9 miles east of Seven Trees and 12 miles east of San Jose, the USGS said. It was quickly followed by 3.1 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m, USGS said.

"Additional shaking from aftershocks can be expected in the region," the California Geological Survey tweeted. "We are continuing to monitor this region."

There have been no initial reports of damage or injuries, CBS Bay Area reported.