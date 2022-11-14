4 dead in apparent homicide near University of Idaho campus

MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow police say four people are dead in an apparent homicide.

Officers were called to the area of King Road just before noon Sunday to reports of an unconscious person.

When officers arrived they found four people dead.

Officers have not released the identities of those killed as they are working to notify next of kin.

Moscow police confirmed all four were students of the university.

Police Capt. Tyson Berrett said it happened at a home that was converted into an apartment.

A press release from the Moscow Police Department states: "The Moscow Police Department gives our heartfelt condolences to family members, friends, and the Moscow Community."

The incident is located just minutes from the campus of the University of Idaho.

It prompted the university to send out an alert to students to shelter in place.

The advisory was later lifted, but the university urged students to remain vigilant.

In a tweet Sunday night the University of Idaho said police have indicated there is no ongoing threat.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (208) 882-COPS.

The investigation is active including into possible suspects and police will release more information once they have it.