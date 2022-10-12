12-year-old fatally shot by uncle while hunting for squirrels in Minnesota

A 12-year-old boy has died after being accidentally shot by his uncle during a hunting trip in Minnesota, authorities said. In a news release, the Cass County Sheriff's Office says the 47-year-old man accidentally shot his nephew while they were hunting squirrels on public land in Moose Lake Township.

Authorities say deputies and responders initiated first aid the boy, identified by family members as Jeremy Her. The boy was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital with "serious life-threatening" injuries. On Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirmed that the boy had died as a result of his injuries.

The sheriff's office said the shooting was likely an accident, but are investigating. An autopsy is scheduled with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The boy's sister has started a GoFundMe page, writing "the doctor couldn't save his life due to the bullet hitting his spinal cord.

"He was 12 years old and only had a few months before he turned 13," she wrote. "We hope he is happy and safe where ever he is and we hope that he is with God now."